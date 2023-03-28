PDP has reacted to the court order stopping its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, from parading himself as the party leader

Debo Ologuagba, the spokesperson of the party, disclosed that the party would obey the ruling as soon as it received its copy of the court order

On the other hand, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu, blamed Governor Wike of Rivers state for the crisis rocking the party in Benue state

FCT, Abuja - Debo Ologunagba, the national publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the party would consider and act on the court order that barred its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, from parading himself as supreme leader of the party.

On Monday, March 27, a high court in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, barred Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP following a suit filed by one Terhide Utaan, The Punch reported.

PDP reacts as court stops Ayu from parading himself as national chairman Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: Facebook

What PDP will do after court bars Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as national chairman

Reacting to the ruling, the largest opposition revealed that the party would react appropriately as soon as it got the court order on the ruling.

His said:

"When we get the details of the court order, the National Working Committee of the party will consider it, and we will make our decision known to Nigerians.”

Atiku's campaign spokesperson blames Wike over PDP crisis in Benue state

On his part, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu, said the court injunction is an unfortunate development.

He went further to blame Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for the crisis rocking the party in Benue state, noting that those God thrown into the limelight through the platform of the PDP have sat on the seat of the eminent and forget.

The PDP chieftain maintained that Governor Wike is writing his history and with time, the history would not be favourable to him. He added that the governor and his G5 group members are destroying the party because they believe they are in power today.

