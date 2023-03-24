Newspaper review: Intrigues from guber polls you probably missed

How some governorship and state House of Assembly candidates in some states faired during the Saturday, March 18, elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made headlines across Nigerian dailies over the week.

Show of Power As APC Overtakes NNPP in Kano State

In a twist of things, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, is now leading his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival in Kano state, Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

Yusuf was ahead in the results so far declared but Gawuna bounced back and secured a marginal lead. So far, 19 local government areas have been declared at the state collation centre.

Big Upset as Another Northern APC-Controlled State Losses Governorship Seat to PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the 2023 Plateau state governorship election winner.

Mutfwang’s victory was announced by INEC's presiding officer Musa Yusuf, who noted that after collation had concluded, Mutfwang scored the majority vote to emerge victorious against his opponent Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fear, Apprehension As INEC Rejects Governorship Election Results In 2 States

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly rejected the governorship election results in Abia and Enugu states over discrepancies.

The electoral body said the result did not tally with the number of accredited voters.

Lagos 2023 Guber Result: Surprise as Governorship Candidate Congratulates APC’s Sanwo-Olu

The Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate, Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the 2023 governorship election in Lagos state.

Balogun congratulated the governor in a statement he signed and made available to Vanguard on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

INEC Finally Declares Winner of Enugu Governorship Election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, Dr. Peter Mbah, has won the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He scored 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 157,552 votes.

APC wins House of Assembly seat in top southeast state

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Orsu State House of Assembly seat in the just-concluded State Assembly elections. The APC candidate, Hon. Francis Uche Agabige, emerged victorious with a total of 222 votes, while the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) polled 114 votes.

The election was conducted peacefully, and the people of Orsu came out en masse to cast their votes for their preferred candidates. The INEC officials were present at the polling units to ensure a free, fair, and transparent election.

Labour Party Wins First Local Government in Lagos

The Labour Party candidate in the Lagos state governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, had won his first local government in the ongoing collation of election results.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate of the Labour Party won Amuwo-Odofin local government area, polling 34,860 to defeat his closest rival, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 17,576.

