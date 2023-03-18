The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Balogun congratulated the governor in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Part of the statement reads,

“Congratulatory Message to His Excellency, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. I am filled with a sense of gratitude as I use this opportunity to express my appreciation to God Almighty for the privilege to be part of the electioneering process from start to finish.

“From the conception of the Lagos REBIRTH Agenda with my team, to the various stages of the campaign and finally the election, it was an arduous journey that has been both challenging and enlightening.

“As the incumbent Governor is set to emerge victorious with the highest number of valid votes cast, I send my heartfelt congratulations in advance to His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

