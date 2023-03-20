Plateau, Jos - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the 2023 Plateau state governorship election winner.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Mutfwang’s victory was announced by the INEC presiding officer Musa Yusuf who noted that after collation had concluded, Mutfwang scored the majority vote to emerge victorious against his opponent Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Caleb's victory means the PDP has successfully unseated the APC in Plateau state. Photo: Caleb Mutfwang and Nentawe Yilwatda

In another development, Ismail polled 11,213 votes to defeat the Speaker, who scored 9,530 votes.

Similarly, the deputy speaker of the state assembly, Yankuzo, lost his reelection bid to the PDP’s Bello Muhammad Mazawaje, who scored 21,197 votes ahead of Yankuzo’s 13 820 votes.

