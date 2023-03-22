INEC has rejected the governorship election results submitted in Abia and Enugu states over discrepancies

According to the electoral commission, the results submitted did not tally with the accredited number of voters

Recall that INEC earlier suspended the collation of election results in Abia and Enugu over allegations of irregularities

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reportedly rejected the governorship election results in Abia and Enugu states over discrepancies.

According to New Telegraph, the electoral body said the result did not tally with the number of accredited voters.

INEC rejects election results in Abia, Enugu Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Why INEC rejects Abia, Enugu election results

It was earlier reported that the collation of the governorship election results was earlier suspended in Abia and Enugu over irregularities.

INEC disclosed that the development followed a disruption that affected the collation of results in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Also, in Enugu, the collation of results was suspended in the Nkanu East and Nsukka local government areas of the state following allegations of irregularities by the candidates of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The commission further stated that the results in the affected local governments in the 2 states would be reviewed.

However, New Telegraph reported that Daily Post reliably gathered that INEC has carefully reviewed the exercise and has rejected the results, insisting that the right thing must be done.

According to the source:

“Result will soon be announced. Review of results from Enugu and Abia already concluded.”

The source also disclosed that the electoral body had similarly ordered the review of the March 18 governorship election results in Enugu state.

There has been tension in Abia and Enugu states after the announcement of the governorship election results was suspended in the 2 states.

