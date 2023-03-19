The Labour Party candidate in the Lagos state governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has won his first local government in the ongoing collation of election results.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the candidate of the Labour Party won Amuwo-Odofin local government area, polling 34,860 to defeat his closest rival, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 17,576.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came a distant third with 1,809 votes.

Source: Legit.ng