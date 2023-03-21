The victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state at the just-concluded 2023 gubernatorial polls has been challenged

Protesters stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta to ask for the election to be declared inconclusive

Similarly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned INEC to invoke the principle of margin of lead

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship and State House of Assembly election, Ladi Adebutu, has led protesters to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is coming less than 24 hours after the electoral commission declared the incumbent, Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ogun state.

Supporters of PDP's Ladi Adebutu at the state headquarters of INEC on Tuesday, March 21.

Source: Facebook

Kayode Adebowale, the Returning Officer of INEC in Ogun state, said the incumbent governor polled 276,298 votes to emerge victorious against PDP’s Adebutu, won polled 262,383 votes to come second place.

Governor Abiodun’s victory has been described as a narrow win by political pundits and enthusiasts who have also critiqued the credibility of the electoral process that produced his re-election for a second term.

Meanwhile, the PDP has begun steps to ensure INEC declares the election inconclusive.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, the INEC in Ogun state was petitioned by the secretary of the party in the state, Sunday Solarin, and addressed to the National Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.

In the petition, the party is calling for the invocation of the principle of margin of lead as established by the Commission in section 24(3) is, in effect, affected by the inability of the population greater than the reflected lead between the assumed winner of the election and the runner-up.

