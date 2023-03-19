In a twist of things, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, is now leading his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival in Kano state, Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

Yusuf was ahead in the results so far declared but Gawuna bounced back and secured a marginal lead.

So far, 19 Local Government Areas have been declared at the state collation center.

The LGAs are Rano, Rogo, Makoda, Kunchi, Wudil, Karaye, Tsanyawa, Minjibir, Gabasawa, Ajingi, Bagwai, Kabo, Shanini, Kibiya and Albasu.

The APC has so far polled 328,040 votes while NNPP has 326,927 votes, leaving a margin of 1,113 votes.

Out of the 19 LGAs, APC has won eight, while NNPP is leading in 11.

