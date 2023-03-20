A chieftain of the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi state, Oyibo Nwani, has been killed by some thugs.

Nwani was said to be shot by some yet-to-be-identified thugs who stormed his polling unit in the Onicha Local Government Area of the state where he served as a party agent in the Saturday, March 18, governorship and State House of Assembly Elections.

A PDP chieftain was shot dead in Ebonyi state. Photo: PDP

Source: UGC

The Punch reports that Onicha LGA is where the PDP governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, hails from.

Sources within the area confirmed that the thugs allegedly invaded the polling unit to forcibly take away ballot boxes as youths and other electorate made frantic efforts to resist them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It was gathered that an altercation ensued in the process and the PDP chieftain, who held a ballot box so tightly, was shot in the head.

The spokesperson for the police in Ebonyi state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya has confirmed the killing of Nwani by the thugs.

Confusion in Northern state as kidnappers abduct INEC officials on their way to collation centre

Some kidnappers have abducted the electoral officer and the returning officer of the Zamfara state's 2023 governorship election.

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were abducted in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The local government area is also the hometown of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who is seeking re-election in the ongoing 2023 governorship poll across states of the country.

INEC Declares Winner of Gubernatorial Election in Another APC-Controlled State

In other news, the gubernatorial bannerman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross Rivers state, Senator Bassey Otu, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship polls in the state.

Senator Otu was declared the winner on Monday, March 20, by Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, the returning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Otu who was declared the winner of the election polled 258, 619 votes to defeat Sen. Sandy Onor of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who scored 179,636.

Source: Legit.ng