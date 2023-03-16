Bola Tinubu has called for support from all quarters ahead of his swearing-in as the president of Nigeria

The president-elect made this call in a statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 16

According to the president-elect, it is important for all including those who did not vote for him to trust the judgement of others who did and work with his administration

Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has urged every Nigerian to believe in his ability to deliver the desired result for Nigeria and her people.

In a statement personally signed by the president-elect, his team's renewed hope action plan outlines goals for greater economic growth in cities and rural communities across the country.

Bola Tinubu has called on those who did not vote for him to support his government.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu also said that he and his team of cabinet members who he will raise will be committed to an economy of double-digit GDP growth, greater food security, and with a strengthened manufacturing base.

He assured that there will also be an active digital economy where young people will have ample space to fulfil their dreams and aspiration.

Urging every Nigerian to support him and work with his government, Tinubu reached out even to those who did not support his presidential ambition.

His words:

“Those who voted for me, I ask that you continue to believe in our policies and plans for the country. I also ask that you reach out to your brothers and sisters who did not vote as you did. Extend to them the hand of friendship, reconciliation, and togetherness.

“To those of you who did not vote for me, I ask you to believe in Nigeria and in the capacity of your fellow citizens, even those who voted differently than you. The better Nigeria I seek is not just for me and my supporters. It is equally yours.

“I do not ask you to abandon your political preferences. That would be undemocratic. I do beseech you to answer the call of patriotic duty as the loyal opposition."

Remaining true to a greater Nigeria

Also urging everyone to remain true to the cause for a better Nigeria, the president-elect promised to keep faith with his objective of serving all citizens.

He added:

“If we all play our proper roles, we shall begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day, brick by brick notwithstanding our political differences.”

Source: Legit.ng