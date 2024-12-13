NBA President Afam Osigwe has declared it unconstitutional for cabinet members or governors to give gifts to judges

His comments followed the controversial construction of judges' quarters in Abuja by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, which sparked public outrage

Osigwe emphasized that such gestures undermine judicial independence and should be rejected

Afam Osigwe, president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has declared that it is unconstitutional for members of the cabinet or governors to give gifts to judges.

Osigwe made these remarks on Thursday during Politics HQ, a programme on News Central TV.

Controversial Construction of Judges' Quarters

Osigwe's comments come in the wake of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), announcing the construction of quarters for judges in Abuja.

In September, Wike flagged off the construction of 40 houses for judges, sparking public outrage.

He stated that 20 houses would be allocated to judges of the FCT high court, 10 to judges of the federal high court, and 10 to judges of the court of appeal.

Wike denied claims that the houses were being constructed to influence judges for political gains, asserting that the initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s welfare packages to promote judicial independence.

Call for Judicial Independence

Osigwe emphasized that the executive arm of government should not directly provide the judiciary with its needs, as such gestures undermine judicial autonomy.

He urged the judiciary to reject acts of “benevolence” that could have hidden agendas.

“In any situation where a governor gathers judges or brings a chief judge or any person whatsoever to display to the public that he’s giving them cars as if he’s doing them a favour, it is condemnable,” Osigwe said.

He stressed that these actions are unconstitutional, demeaning, and detract from the judiciary's independence.

Proper Channels for Budgetary Allocations

Osigwe called for an end to the practice of executives acting as a “big brother” to the judiciary.

He insisted that budgetary allocations for the judiciary should go through proper channels and not be handed out like gifts, which he described as “humiliating” and detrimental to judicial independence.

“The executive cannot go to the legislature or judiciary seeking gifts. If judicial needs are budgeted items, they should be handled within the framework of judicial independence,” he added.

Wike Speaks on Building Judges' Quarters

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has clarified the intentions behind the construction of houses for judges in Abuja.

Addressing the claims, Wike emphasized that the initiative is not aimed at gaining political favor but rather ensuring the safety and dignity of the judiciary.

