Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not letting his foot off the mat as he continues his campaign for a second term in office across all channels and methods to displace his rivals.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

In what seems like a fresh pre-election banter, Governor Sanwo-Olu described his political opponents as inexperienced lots who do not have the requisite knowledge to govern Lagos state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu says Lagos state cannot be entrusted in the hands of inexperienced politicians. Photo: LASG

Source: Facebook

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this claim during a radio interview on Wednesday, March 15, while reeling out his campaign agenda if re-elected for a second term in office.

As reported by TheCable, Sanwo-Olu aimed a dig at his opponent during the live radio show saying:

“What have you done in your own life, what is the pedigree, and what experience you are bringing to the table? What level of knowledge do you have that this job entails? What are your previous roles?

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“A governor of the sixth largest economy can certainly not be a test run activity. You’re driving the largest black city in the world, it cannot be a test run. It is not driven by emotion. It is certainly will be driven by the people, who choose to have the capacity."

Governor Sanwo-Olu aimed a shot at the 40-year-old Labour candidate Gbadebo Rhodes--Vivour, the youngest among the candidates vying for his seat.

He stated that at 40, he had achieved all his career goals in the banking sector before switching to the public sector, where he served as commissioner of economic planning.

Sanwo-Olu said:

“I have been treasurer in three banks. I moved into the public sector and by 40, I had done about four years in the public sector. I had become a commissioner of economic planning. I had been an adviser to a sitting governor at that time.”

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu will face a colossal task to upstage his opponents due to the change in political tides witnessed during the presidential polls.

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), which has never lost an election in Lagos state, fell short to the Labour Party at the presidential polls, to the surprise of the whole nation.

However, the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, hope to replicate the same feat it achieved at the presidential polls.

Source: Legit.ng