Peter Obi and Labour Party's legal team are currently meeting with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu, at the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

According to INEC on its Facebook page, the meeting was centred around the inspection of the electoral materials deployed by the commission on the February 25 presidential election.

Livy Uzoukwu, the head of Obi's legal team, led 60 lawyers into the meeting with the electoral body.

The group of lawyers said they were at the commission's headquarters to find out about the modalities required to have access to the sensitive electoral materials.

While addressing the legal practitioners, Yakubu assured the team that the commission had nothing to hide and that he was meeting with INEC commissioners at the state level to assemble all the necessary documents.

According to him:

“INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately. We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today, and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily."

