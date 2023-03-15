The leadership of the Labour Party have expressed dissatisfaction over the treatment given to the Igbos in Lagos state

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the attacks on Igbos in Lagos state.

The Chief Spokesperson for LP, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said the loud silence by the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the continuous ethnic profiling and hate propaganda against Igbo in Lagos State as dangerous for Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Labour Party reacts to attacks on Igbos in Lagos

He said Nigerians expected that Tinubu as a leader and former governor of the state should have spoken out against the threats and intimidation being targeted at the Igbo and Nigerians from the South/South region in Lagos and any other tribe.

Tanko, said this in a statement mailed to Vanguard on Tuesday, March 14.

He expressed regret that Tinubu’s silence has gone a long way to support the impression in many quarters that “he is the main enabler.”

