Several worshippers were reportedly trapped in a fire during a Friday vigil in a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC)

The fire broke out around 9:30 pm when some worshippers had already slept off, to have some rest before they started the vigil

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka, confirmed the devastating fire incident

Ibadan, Oyo state - Fire gutted a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Wisdom Estate, Ibadan, Oyo state, on Friday night, December 13.

It was gathered that several worshippers were trapped during the Friday vigil programme.

Some worshippers had fallen asleep when the fire broke out

As reported by The Punch, the fire incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Olohunda Road, Lagelu local government area of Oyo state.

Eyewitnesses reported that some worshippers had fallen asleep in preparation for the vigil when the blaze erupted.

“The incident happened in the night around 9:30pm. I think they were having a Friday vigil. Some worshippers had already slept off, to have some rest before they start vigil when the incident happened.”

Another witness said an old woman, who couldn't walk properly was still inside the church when the fire was raging seriously.

A church member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“People were still inside the church during the fire . I will get back to you later, please.”

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka, confirmed the fire incident while promising to provide further updates.

Akinyemi said the fire services responded to the scene after being alerted by a resident.

“Our men were there based on information from one Kunle Junaid.”

