Yul Edochie, in a recent statement, shared his opinion about pastors and native doctors as he suggested they were similar

The Nollywood actor also boldly claimed native doctors known as Dibias were divinely called by God

Yul Edochie's statement has since sparked up debate, with several Nigerian netizens criticising him

Nigerian actor and online pastor Yul Edochie left people talking after he made known his perspective about native doctors, also known as Dibias.

Yul, who was recently dragged for claiming most states in Nigeria enjoy 22 hours of electricity, suggested that some individuals, including pastors, might have been called to be native doctors but were hesitant to follow the path due to societal influences.

The actor stated that the belief that native doctors are evil was a misconception created by external factors like the media and the movie industry.

According to Yul, Nollywood played a significant role in portraying native doctors as evil.

Yul Edochie wrote in part:

“Many pastors today actually have the calling to be Native doctors (Dibia) but they are refusing to answer the call because Oyibo people brainwashed us to believe it is evil. And Nollywood has also contributed to making Native doctors look evil. Being a Native doctor is a divine call from God Almighty, it means you have been chosen to help humanity."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie defends Dibias

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Victoria-benson:

"Oga abeg face your dibia business, leave us out of it, we are busy with THE WAITER, we are fully booked and busy."

iamkevinmike:

"So true."

cecilia___daniels:

"To sleep wit woman wey get marine spirit bad oh. Strange powers don poses yul Judy Austin really was the weapon Satan fashioned to use against u and it’s sad she prospered."

chekwubechukwu07:

"Oga don dey reason native doctor as pastor no work out."

theamakaxtopher:

"Relax Jagaban will fix it."

Yul Edochie replies critics

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor posted a clip of him and his wife, Judy Austin, while leaving a hotel.

In a caption, Yul Edochie stated that he was unaware that people were not happy with his several posts.

He also lashed out at his critics, whom he called mad people.

