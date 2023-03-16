Nigerians have been assured that the cabinet of the next administration will be a select of individuals with competence and good character

This assurance was handed to Nigerians by the president-elect Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress

According to Tinubu, he will ensure that women and young people are well-represented among his cabinet members

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect has assured that he will assemble the best brains once he assumes office on May 29, 2023.

In a statement he signed personally, Tinubu said his cabinet members will consist of competent men, women and young people who will be committed to building the nation.

Tinubu has assured that members of his cabinet will be selected on the basis of character and competence. Photo: Bola Tinubu

He also assured that the women in his cabinet will be prominent irrespective of their religion as character and competence will be the criteria for making it to his team of Federal Executive Council members.

His words:

“I shall assemble competent men and women and young people from across Nigeria to build a safer, more prosperous, and just Nigeria.

"There shall be young people. Women shall be prominent. Whether your faith leads you to pray in a church or mosque will not determine your place in government. Character and competence will.

“To secure our nation and to make it prosperous must be our top priorities. We cannot sacrifice these goals to political expediencies. The whims of politics must take a backseat to the imperatives of governance."

