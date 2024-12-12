Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said Peter Obi has abandoned the church in Nigeria after failing to win the 'religious war'

Omokri said Obi attended all the end-of-year activities organized by the major churches in 2022.

He has been missing in action at Shiloh, The Experience, Holy Ghost Congress and other church programmes Photo credit: Reno Omokri/Mr Peter Obi

He said the case is different in 2024 as the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate was nowhere to be found at The Experience, Shiloh, and RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress amongst others.

The social critic stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, December 12.

Omokri said Obi is also at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

“This time in 2022, Peter Obi attended all the end-of-year activities carried out by the major churches. But in 2024, Peter is nowhere to be found. He was not found at The Experience. He is not at Shiloh. He has been missing in action at Dunamis International. He is not scheduled for RCCG's Holy Ghost Congress.

“Moral of the Story: People who wanted the church to take back Nigeria have themselves abandoned the church when they failed in their 'religious war'.”

Nigerians react as Obi fails to attend Shiloh

@interflex2004

PETER OBI is the most Religious/Tribal Bigot of all time.

He does not need the churches now till late 2026.

@TomiUwareme

Show the one of him in 2020, 2021 too, let’s check something….

@aregb2

You just gave him an expo... he will be in shiloh before the end of the program.

@Arewaperspectiv

Peter Obi is a politician. Nobody should expect him to be roaming around churches forever.

@SogoOyewole

It should be clear to Pastors that supported Peter Obi that he only wanted to use them to win election.

All thanks to God that gave us Asiwaju and put Peter Obi and Obidient movement to shame.

2024 Holy Ghost Congress: Adeboye announces 100-day fasting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, told members of the church to enjoy the yuletide season.

Pastor Adeboye said RCCG members should prepare in advance as they will be fasting for 100 days in the year 2025.

The popular man of God stated this at the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp.

