The parent of a 10-year-old student of Odomola Secondary School, Epe, Lagos state, claimed that her child was sent home by the principal for wrapping her books with Peter Obi's poster

However, the President of the school's student association, Apagun Saka Shola, said the parent's statement is not true and stated the reason why the student was allegedly sent home

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Education in Lagos has vowed to investigate the incident, noting that the principal has been summoned

Epe, Lagos state - The unnamed principal of Odomola Secondary School, Epe, Lagos state, reportedly sent a student, Marvellous Barinaadaa, home for allegedly wrapping her books with the poster of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to Vanguard, the student's mother announced this on social media, saying that the incident happened on Tuesday, March 14.

The Lagos state government, through its education ministry, said it will investigate the case of a student allegedly sent home over Peter Obi's poster. Photos: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, Andrew Esiebo

“This is to inform you all, that my daughter, Marvelous Barinaadaa, was exited from Odomola Secondary School today 14th March 2023, by the principal, just because my daughter used Peter Obi’s poster paper to wrap her notebook for school.

“And this girl is just ten years old. She didn’t know anything about politics, but she was sent away from school without informing the parents because they say we support Peter Obi and Labour Party.

“Please, is this act by the principal good? See what the school principal wrote in that letter. And after we will say we are one Nigeria," the unnamed woman was quoted by Vanguard as saying.

Old students association of Odomola Secondary School reacts

Meanwhile, the President of Odomola Secondary School Old Students Association (OSSOSA), Epe, Apagun Saka Shola, has stated that the parent's statement is not true.

According to Shola, the JSS2 student was sent home for allegedly causing nuisance and distraction by distributing posters of Peter Obi in the classroom.

He added that the principal sent her home in a bid to curtail the nuisance being caused by the student.

“I have been able to reach the principal. The issue circulating is far from the truth.

“There is a directive to stop all forms of campaign in the classroom. As some political parties use the students to campaign in class.

“The principal did not expel or suspend the student. She sent her home for causing havoc and disturbance in the class during recess by chatting and sharing LP posters to her mates.

“Again, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education is on the issue,” Vanguard further quoted the OSSOSA president as saying.

Lagos education ministry reacts

Reacting, the Lagos State Ministry of Education said it will investigate the complaint which has gone viral on social media.

In a statement released via its Twitter handle and sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 15, the ministry said it has recalled the principal to explain the incident.

The education ministry said it will never instruct any school principal, personnel or teacher to act in such a manner.

The statement added that the commissioner for education in Lagos, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has reassured the public that the matter will be dealt with within the scope of strict regulations.

Mrs Adefisayo said the alleged reason for sending home the student, if true, is unacceptable.

She also hinted that another school principal at Odonguyan who was caught on camera, as shared on social media, promoting her political choice to the students has been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

"The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations.

"Thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures," the statement read.

