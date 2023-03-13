In what could be described as a huge tragedy, a train, and BRT Bus collided in the Ikeja area of Lagos on Thursday morning, March 9, 2023

Several passengers sustained injuries and about six people died from the sad development in the country's centre of excellence

Reacting, the bus driver involved in the train accident has asked the families of the victims for mercy

The driver of the BRT bus that collided with a train on Thursday, March 9, leading to the death of six people, has asked families of the victims for forgiveness.

On March 9, a train collided with a Lagos state staff bus conveying workers, in the Shogunle area of Oshodi, Lagos.

Bus driver begs for forgiveness. Photo credit: Gidi

The bus driver finally speaks, begs the victims' families

Speaking after the sad development, Osinbajo blamed the incident on mechanical faults that affected the bus, The Cable report confirmed.

“It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault.

“It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God,” he was quoted to have said.

Tears as corps member who died in Lagos train accident is buried, photos emerge

The remains of Aina Oreoluwa Juliana, the national youth corps member who died in the Lagos train accident which occurred on Thursday, March 9, have been laid to rest.

Aina was one of the six victims confirmed dead after a train crushed a Lagos state government staff bus at PWD, Ikeja area of the state.

The late corps member, who was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa was buried on Saturday, March 12, at Atan cemetery.

Aina Oreoluwa Juliana's breaks down in tears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that family members of Aina expressed deep sorrow following the death of their daughter.

The bereaved family said the news of Aina's death is still "like a dream to them" just as they described her as "a very good person".

Aina's grandmother, Deaconess PA Aina, said the deceased was her first grandchild and the only person taking care of her.

