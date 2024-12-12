Actress Iyabo Ojo's love for quality designs has been noticed by her fans and they could not help but commend her

As she graced the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie Seven Doors, she rocked a red and blue attire that gave her a classy vibe

Some of her fans also spoke about how she turns up at events, and they observed how they are different from the movie star

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has gotten the commendation of her fans after she attended her colleague Femi Adebayo Salami's movie Seven Door's premiere.

Netizens commend Iyabo Ojo's fashion taste. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The event was held on December 11, 2024, in Lagos, and she wore a show-stopping red and blue outfit as she walked majestically at the event. She was warm as she interacted with other attendees. Her colleagues and fans admitted that the 46-year-old slayed effortlessly.

The mother-of-two was also appreciated for supporting her colleagues as they premiered their movies at the cinema. Recall that before Iyabo attended Femi's event, she was present when Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe premiered their movies earlier.

Some fans said that they can't keep up with attending events as Iyabo does and they hailed her for being consistent with supporting her colleagues.

Watch Iyabo Ojo's outfit below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's fashion sense below:

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Iyabo Ojo's fashion sense below:

@ifemidolapo_dv:

"Celebrities are trying sha. One outing and I'm already tired for the month. God bless you ma."

@adiatoke:

"Back-to-back slay I’m a very proud fan. Queen mother."

@bunmi.d.ore:

"So supportive. Can't wait for labake olododo."

@ego__oyibo280:

"My queen is really trying back-to-back slaying non-stop. God is your strength mama LOVE YOU."

@_ms_hanny_:

"This beauty is obviously more than seven doors."

@abiola_lens:

"Slaying effortlessly."

Iyabo Ojo stuns in Ankara outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo looked adorable as she rocked a classy Ankara outfit for a movie premiere.

She combined the trouser and blouse outfit with a colourful handbag and made her hair stylishly.

The movie star wore expensive jewellries that spoke class and elegance, and it got her fans to compliment her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng