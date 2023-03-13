The emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect is not the will of God, Peter Obi of the Labour Party has said

The flag bearer of the Labour Party made this claim during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, March 13

Obi urged Nigerian politicians and the elite class to quit using the name of God while trying to carry out their illegalities against the citizens

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has said that the emergence of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress is not the will of God.

Speaking on a post-election review on Arise Television Obi reacted to comments that Tinubu's victory at the polls should be accepted by all as the will of God.

Peter Obi has said that the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect is not the will of God for Nigerians. Photo: Peter Obi, APC

Obi's reaction follows a description by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that Tinubu won the 2023 presidential poll because God wanted him to.

The First Lady had said:

“Regardless of our interests and diversity, we should all accept it as the will of Almighty God; we wouldn’t have done it without his grace.

“It is a victory for all Nigerians. I am optimistic that the President-Elect will not betray the trust and confidence that Nigerians reposed in him."

However, in his reaction, Obi said:

“What they are actually preaching is the problem of Nigeria. The problem of Nigeria is accepting wrongdoing and what is unacceptable. That is using God’s name in vain. That is not what God is saying. God said do not use my name in vain.

“So, what they are saying is not God’s wish, it is not God’s plan for Nigeria.”

