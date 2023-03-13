The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has responded to insinuations that it gave money to the Lagos state governorship candidate for Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, ahead of the Saturday, March 18 gubernatorial polls.

The apex bank's reaction was a sequel to a publication making the rounds that it handed money to the LP candidate, Daily Nigerian reported.

The Central Bank has labelled news linking it to the Labour Party's candidate in Lagos state has fake news. Photo: CBN

Source: Getty Images

As contained in a statement issued on Monday, March 13, the apex bank stated that nothing of such transpired and that it has never had anything to do with the 40-year-old.

The CBN said all the allegations were false and were targeted at staining the image of the apex bank.

The statement as quoted by Nairametrics reads:

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to a story published in the Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023, alleging that the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has launched a ‘fresh plot against the President-elect’.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the CBN governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Rhodes-Vivour, either in person or through a proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN governor does not take part in politics and therefore, urges anyone with contrary information to prove the governor wrong by providing any facts.”

The apex bank, however, urged perpetrators of the fake news to desist from such activities and allow the candidates to focus on their campaigns and build up to the gubernatorial polls.

Source: Legit.ng