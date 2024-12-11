Speaker Abbas Tajudeen declared Edo State Deputy Governor Denis Idahosa’s seat vacant on December 11

The declaration marks the beginning of the process of electing a new representative for Ovia Federal Constituency

With Idahosa's seat now vacant, there are four open seats in the House of Representatives

On Wednesday, December 11, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, officially declared the seat of Edo State Deputy Governor Denis Idahosa vacant.

This declaration follows a request made by House Leader Julius Ihonvbere, who read a letter on the floor of the House.

The letter urged the House to begin the process of electing a new representative for Ovia Federal Constituency, The Nation reported.

House to start process for replacement

The announcement comes after Idahosa, who had been elected deputy governor in the September 21 governorship election, was inaugurated on November 12.

Ihonvbere’s letter highlighted the need to begin the process of electing a new deputy governor to represent the Ovia constituency.

"We must now proceed with the necessary steps to replace him," Ihonvbere said.

Four vacant seats in the House

Following the declaration, the House of Representatives now has four vacant seats, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct fresh elections for these positions.

The development marks a significant step in ensuring that the people of Ovia and other constituencies with vacant seats are properly represented.

Akpabio declares Okpebholo's seat vacant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate has officially declared Governor Monday Okpebholo's seat vacant following his election and inauguration as the Governor of Edo State last month, This Day reported.

This decision was made after a valedictory session was held for Okpebholo, who previously represented the Edo Central Senatorial District.

The declaration was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election to fill the vacancy.

This is in line with the standard procedure for filling vacant seats in the Senate.

