Peter Obi has revealed he has a problem with the electoral process of INEC during the presidential polls

In an interview on Arise TV on Monday, March 13, he said he is only in court for that reason

He said he has nothing against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, noting that he has the utmost respect for the ex-Lagos state governor

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's (LP) presidential bannerman at the just-concluded presidential polls, has revealed his true motive towards his counterpart and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Obi, during an interview on a live telecast on Monday, March 13, disclosed that he has nothing against his rival Tinubu.

Peter Obi, during an interview on Arise TV, said he has nothing against Bola Tinubu and that his grouse is against INEC and its electoral process. Photo: Peter Obi

He, however, noted that he had a problem with the electoral process of the presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi said:

“I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father.

“I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect. I have no issues with his declaration as the President-elect.”

The ex-Anambra state governor urged INEC to help protect the image of Nigeria in the international community by rising to the occasion to salvage Nigeria from its ruins.

He said:

“We are committed to a new Nigeria. We must do everything that is right.

“We need to build strong democratic institutions that will teach people what their job requires and what government is all about.”

