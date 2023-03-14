The re-election bid of the incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, got a fresh boost on Monday, March 13, following an endorsement by nine registered political parties.

Tribune reports that the parties under the aegis of the Alliance of Registered Political Parties (ARPP), in Lagos formally endorsed Sanwo-Olu's re-election.

Speaking at a press conference, Ajayi Adebayo, the group's decision is based on the good works of the Lagos state government under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

His words:

"We cannot sacrifice the various land-mark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking.”

“The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of due commendation and continuity is key.

“We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the state.

The parties that endorsed the governor's re-election bid are:

1. All Peoples Party (APP)

2. African Democratic Party (ADP)

3. APM

4. NRM

5. Young Progressive Party (YPP)

6. New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

7. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

8. Social Democratic Party (SDP) and

9. The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

In addition to the nine parties, seven governorship candidates have stepped down their ambition to become governors in Lagos state to support Sanwo-Olu.

The governorship candidates are:

1. Ajayi Adebayo of YPP

2. Chief Mrs Adeyemi Abiola (APP)

3. Adenipebi Mode Adekunle (ZLP)

4. Kupoluyi Funmi (APM)

5. Braithwate Akinwynmi (NRM)

6. Olanrewaju Kamal (NNPP) and

7. Ishola Bamidele (ADP)

