Verydarkman has once again called out Ashmusy over the promise she made to a plantain seller to uplift her business

In a video shared by the activist, the woman Ashmusy was to help confessed to have been allegedly bribed by the influencer

The activist knocked Ashmusy as he shared a story of his life and how he was able to overcome poverty after returning to Nigeria

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman seemed hell-bent in revealing all the atrocities that influencer, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy was involved in.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had called out Ashmusy for deceiving a woman she had promised to help.

VDM speaks about poverty in Ashmusy, plantain seller's case. Photo credit@verydrakblackmna/@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

In a new video made by the TikToker, he blamed poverty for the things that Ashmusy did. VDM played the video of the woman Ashmusy wanted to help.

He said a woman close to the plantain seller had called him and sent him the video.

According to the plantain seller, Ashmusy allegedly gave her N30k to slam VDM and reject his N1.5milion offer and help.

The woman explained that after VDM called out the influencer, Ashmusy came to her house and was blaming her for attempting to spoil her name.

The plantain seller kelt and begged VDM and disclosed that her husband and children were no longer speaking with her because of all the things she said about VDM.

VDM speaks shares grass to grace story

In the recording, the activist stated that he also battled with poverty, so he understood was going on.

He explained that he travelled to Dubai in search of greener pasture but didn't find things funny over there.

He had to return to Nigeria and was staying with a man who was not straight. VDM explained that the man tried to introduce him to his kind of bedroom activities, but he was not influenced.

However, he later bowed to pressure as a result of poverty and did something that was against his principles.

VDM stated that he later realised his mistakes and went back to making dreadlocks for people.

Recall that VDM had dragged Ashmusy again for contacting the plantain seller and making her reject his money.

See the video here:

VDM brags after Ashmusy refunded money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the activist, had boasted after calling out Ashmusy, and she refunded the man she defrauded.

He gave himself a new name as the EFCC of social media and said that he will not allow most people to rest.

VDM said that some influencers have been holding private meetings because of him, and he was not scared of them.

