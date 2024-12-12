The music industry has come under scrutiny as Muyeez also announced his exit from Dapper label barely hours after Shallipopi's departure

Muyeez, in a lengthy statement released on his page, disclosed he was a minor when he signed the deal with Dapper

The upcoming singer shared how he was treated like a commodity while sharing how he went to bed hungry sometimes

Dapper music label, which used to be home to Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi before their departure, also lost one of its signees, Muyeez, whose real name is Moshood Abdulmuiz.

Barely hours after Shallipopi made his announcement on Wednesday, December 11, Muyeez, in a statement released via his social media timeline, also announced his exit from Dapper, a label owned by celebrity chef Hilda Baci's lover.

Muyeez is leaving Dapper's label just like Shallipopi. Credit: muyeez/dappermm/callmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Muyeez disclosed on Instagram that he signed the deal with the label when he was a minor.

He also recounted how he sometimes went to bed hungry, with the music label not caring about his well-being.

The youngster, whose songs top the charts, disclosed that the label never paid him his royalty as he hinted at taking legal action.

Read Muyeez's statement below:

In related news, music star Seyi Vibez made headlines after he also exited Dapper label in September.

People react as Muyeez exits Dapper label

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

big_name_1264:

"Only u drop 3 project inside 4 months, na Hilda Dey tear Range."

lalaroy_cap:

"Dapper don finish Seyi and him boys."

bahdbwoy_klassik:

"What Mohbad was hiding from his fans."

ife_tide:

"Let celebrity pour out their minds they are human too and our own is to support them not trying to jokes with it or insert another artiste name!!! Sending love & 🫂 to y’all."

officia_scarface:

"I think say na seyi vibes sign this boy."

Dapper label releases statement

Legit.ng also recently reported that Damilola Akinwunmi, the CEO of Dapper Music, released a statement after Shallipopi and Muyeez's exits.

The letter, however, failed to address the situation; instead, it focused on calming the public and their other artists.

"You Dey use artist money on top Hilda bacci Omoo you no go see am use for your children in Jesus name," a netizen dragged Dapper.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng