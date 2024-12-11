Entrepreneur and former reality star Tania Omotayo has sent a message to concert goers who are fond of disturbing her

She noted that the idea of going to concerts was to stand, dance, and enjoy the moment, however, some people would prefer to sit

Tania tackled people who sit in Lagos concerts, and she stated that they should not complain that she was obstructing their views

Entrepreneur and Nollywood actress Tania Omotayo has warned concert goers who prefer to sit than stand and enjoy the music performed by artistes.

She said people who attended concerts in Lagos are mostly guilty of not standing up. Instead, they tap her from behind and request that she should not obstruct their views.

On her Instagram stories, 32-year-old Tania, who was a participant in Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, noted that those who can't see the stage at concerts should either go home or stand up.

Besides, if standing on the ground is not enough to see the stage, concert attendees can also stand on chairs or tables. The mother of two added that if some people are too big to stand up, they should inform and pay the artistes to put their chairs on the stage.

Reactions as Tania Omotayo advises concert goers

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tania Omotayo's video below:

@lovefromsandra_:

"On Real Housewife of Lagos, she dey do like say she nor sabi speak."

@flygirl_deybee:

"I feel you babe. Don't ever dull my vibe outside."

@i_am_matildajoseph:

"Better still arrange the concert in your room... because why will you tell me to sit down when I come to jump, shout, and enjoy myself."

@its_anitachristabel:

"But you Dey dull yourself for real housewives of Lagos, make it make sense sis."

@realfeelings7701:

"Lol.... na you buy me ticket?"

@iam_cynthiaifeoma:

"What if a very taller person was standing in front of you Tania? I thought you were dumb on the show now you can speak? Gecko."

Tania Omotayoo reacts to dating Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend Tania in an interview was asked how she felt when the only thing people had to say about her was her relationship with him.

Tania, in the video, kept a straight face as she asked if it was not true she dated the Nigerian music star at the start of his career.

Her response has been received with applause from many of her fans who hailed her for being blunt with her answer.

