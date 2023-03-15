Stakeholders in Nasarawa state say they have uncovered plans by the state government to buy votes during the forthcoming guber election

The stakeholders also accused the state government of whipping up sentiments ahead of the election

They urged residents of the state to reject the APC-led government and vote for the PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu

FCT, Abuja - Nasarawa state progressive stakeholders have stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The group raised the alarm at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Wednesday, March 15.

The group urged the IG of Police to deploy more men to Nasarawa state during the election.

Comrade Manga David Ugbo, the group’s spokesman, said the incumbent governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has become desperate to win the election in the state at all costs.

He said:

“APC Nasarawa is not planning to win the coming March 18 governorship election but snatching victory violently.

“It has mobilized thugs from outside the state to help execute its nefarious and satanic agenda against the will of the people of Nasarawa state, who have rejected the APC because of poor performance these past four years.”

The group alleged plans to intimidate voters across the state, particularly in Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Nasarawa toto, and the state capital, Lafia.

They also alleged that the collation and submission of names of eligible voters are ongoing to buy votes.

Comrade Ugbo added:

“It is a shame that the governor can not canvass for votes from the good people of Nasarawa state on account of his performance but has resolved to buy votes.

“Nasarawa people are now wiser. We urge them to collect the money as it is our common patrimony and vote for their conscience and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon David Ombugadu.”

The stakeholders cautioned the governor and his supporters to stop playing the religious card through sentiments.

The group added:

“We condemn this with a loud voice, and Nasarawa state is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic community that has co-exist since immemorial. We, therefore, say no to religious sentiment and politics

“We also call on the Inspector General Of Police and other security agencies to ensure more deployment of security men to Nasarawa state on election duty to ensure peaceful election in the state during and after the election as the governor’s defeat is sacrosanct.”

