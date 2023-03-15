The Kaduna 2023 governorship flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani reacted to the recent attacks on Zangon Kataf Community.

Sani on Wednesday, March 15, said he was deeply pained by the attack on Zangon Kataf Community and the wanton destruction of innocent lives and property, saying "we must end this impunity".

APC Guber Candidate Reacts to Zangon Kataf Killings, Tells Security Agencies What to Do. Photo credit: Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

“This is one attack too many. This is not only a condemnable act but one that must propel us to take immediate and decisive action against these murderous elements," he said.

Sani tasks security agencies

He then urged security agencies to swing into action swiftly, Nasir Dambatta, Legit.ng's Regional Reporter in Kaduna reported.

"I call on the security agencies to move into action to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Such elements have no place in a decent society like ours. The inability of security agencies to fashion effective strategies to degrade or decimate these terrorists and bandits has rendered most of our communities desolate. The full weight of the law is hardly brought to bear on criminal elements. Our people watch helplesslessly as criminal elements hold sway in many communities. This must not be allowed to continue.

“Safety and security is a key plank of my manifesto. If, by the grace of God, I get the people’s mandate, I will work with security agencies to restore peace to communities in Kaduna State.”

He also condoled the families of the victims:

"My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this unfortunate attack and the government and people of Kaduna State. I have dispatched my field officers to deliver relief materials to the families of the victims. May the Almighty Allah grant the victims eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses."

APC guber candidate reacts as 9 parties teamed-up with PDP ahead of Saturday

Uba Sani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election in Kaduna state, has commented on the opposition permutations ahead of the poll.

Sani, the current senator representing Kaduna central under the APC, said he was not worried by the endorsement his closest rival, Isa Ashiru Kudan, the Peoples Democratic Party, got from political parties.

The senator disclosed this while featured on Arise TV interview and spoke about the chances of the APC winning the governorship election in the state.

IWD 2023: Uba Sani tasks policymakers on women's access to opportunities

The Kaduna APC 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani has said that for Nigeria to achieve sustained progress women must have unfettered access to opportunities.

In his message marking International Women's Day on Thursday, the lawmaker said a more inclusive and equitable society should include the culture of giving women seats at the decision-making tables.

The senator revealed that the interests of women have been factored into his campaign manifesto.

Source: Legit.ng