The Katsina chapter of the PDP has said that it would be victorious in the forthcoming gubernatorial election

INEC has rescheduled the election till Saturday, March 18, after postponing it by one week

Although the state is being controlled by the APC, it lost the February 25, presidential election to the opposition

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina may find it difficult to win the forthcoming governorship poll in the state based on the experience it suffered during the presidential election.

Legit.ng had reported that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was defeated in the state by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Katsina PDP vows to defeat the APC candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Basking in the euphoria of their victory, members of the party have vowed that are fully ready to defend their votes in the forthcoming governorship and the House of Assembly elections in the state.

We will follow electoral law accordingly, says PDP

According to PM News, the Atiku/Lado campaign director-general, Mustapha Inuwa, who disclosed this on Friday, March 10, in Katsina, said they would do that in accordance with the electoral law.

He explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has provided that after casting their votes, the electorate can stay around until their votes are counted.

Inuwa explained that during the presidential election, PDP won the state, so they are assuring their supporters that they will still win the next election.

According to him, PDP will not allow any party to manipulate the election results.

He added that democracy has given the electorate the right to vote for the candidate they trust to be their leader, saying that this is what democracy is all about.

He emphasised that their gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, did not withdraw from the race as speculated earlier.

According to him, the speculation is a sign of fear of defeat by the other parties, therefore, “we are telling the electorate that Lado-Danmarke will participate in the election.”

Inuwa further called on the people across the 34 local government areas of the state to come out en masse on March 18 to vote for the PDP.

Inuwa denied the allegation that PDP is planning to bring thugs from neighbouring states, saying it was blackmail.

