BREAKING: Shettima, Adamu Meet APC Lawmakers-Elect in Aso Rock

The Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima, is meeting senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect of the All Progressives Congress, who had been invited to a parley with the party’s national leadership.

The meeting which began minutes before 3 pm is being held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, according to The Punch.

Those in attendance include Shettima, Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Senator Godswill Akpabio, APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; amongst others, arriving for the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng