Nigerian TikTok star Oloba Salo, who was reportedly hospitalised after being shot in the leg, has resurfaced on social media

Recall that his bestie Tunde Perry and Toyin Abraham came forward to explain the severity of his situation as they claimed a N12 million deposit was made

Speaking in a new video, Oloba Salo pleaded with the Nigerian police to please find his shooters, who are still walking freely out there

A popular TikTok user Ojesanmi Afeez, whom many know as Oloba Salo, is back in the news for the first time after being away for a while.

Recall that reports hit the internet on October 10, 2024, that popular skit maker Salo was shot by some men armed with guns.

His bestie Tunde Perry went live with actress Toyin Abraham to give an update on his situation after many claimed that the N12 million deposit they had made was false claims.

In a new development, Oloba Salo went live on TikTok to drag the Nigerian police for not helping him find his shooters yet. He stated that he went through a lot and was close to losing his dear life, adding that he was only trying to render help by giving people money on the said day.

He swore to rain curses on them and cause trouble if they failed to do the needful.

Reactions as Oloba Salo drags police

Peller shares more details about Salo

In a previous report by Legit.ng, skit maker Peller shared more updates about TikTok streamer Oloba Salo, who battled for survival in the hospital.

He claimed that he was shot in the arm, and the bullet penetrated his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

