Many celebs including Iyabo Ojo and Uzor Arukwe were in attendance as Mercy Aigbe premiered her latest cinema movie Thin Line

The different displays of exquisite outfits and top-notch accessories by the attendees had their fans impressed

Social media users had a tough time selecting which attire was the best at the occasion as they hailed the celebs for their classy looks

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti was in a party mood as he hosted the premiere of her latest cinema movie Thin Line on Tuesday, December 2024, in Lagos.

She looked stylish in her brown and black attire as she stepped out on the red carpet with her husband and movie marketer Kazim Adeoti. Her husband's attire is trending and some people feel he should have worn something better.

Mercy's colleague Iyabo Ojo is known for her top-notch fashion taste and she did not disappoint as she gave her fans some style goals. Content creators Moyin and Doyin Oladimeji, aka Twinz Love, did not need to break the bank to look magnificent and they turned up in a black and silver outfit that wowed her fans.

Curvy actress Moyo Lawal slayed in a short silver dress and shoes that made her look like a diva. Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe had his fans drooling over him as he stormed the Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere in his blue jacket and black trousers.

See Mercy Aigbe's outfit below:

Check out Iyabo Ojo's attire below:

See Moyo Lawal's outfit:

Uzor Arukwe's outfit below:

See Twinz Love outfits below:

Reactions to celebs' outfits at Thin Line premiere

Check out some of the reactions to Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo, and Moyo Lawal's outfits at Thin Line premiere below:

@iambimbothomas:

"I must say you super dapper tonight. I appreciate how amazing you’re always."

@ojulewastudio:

"Outfit checked, hair style, makeup, Steezeeee and composure on fire. Queen Mother always repping us well. I love you sis mi. See you on Saturday."

@chuks_worldwide:

"Truth be told, you are classic and beautiful but you have to reduce cream, ireee o."

@symply_honeybee:

"Always deliver."

@nanceemaurice:

"Gorgeous."

@opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"See beauty, see figure, oya dey pepper us dey go."

Mercy Aigbe rocks beautiful outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy looked fabulous as she wore a beautiful dress for her goddaughter's wedding.

The lovely polka dot dress has extravagant fabric behind it and was designed with fur at the hem of the sleeves.

Her outfit was made to perfection, cinching her waist and pushing up her bosoms to expose some cleavage.

