Sue Agazie, a Nigerian PhD student at Newcastle University, received a refund of £13,285 in tuition fees and an additional £5,000 for distress after being unable to pay for her studies due to stage five kidney disease

The university acknowledged the distress caused by poor financial communication and the complaint was partially upheld

Mrs. Agazie hopes her case inspires other international students to demand fair treatment and is seeking leave to remain in the UK for critical care

Sue Agazie, a former PhD student from Nigeria at Newcastle University, has had her tuition fees refunded following distress caused by her inability to pay for her studies.

Facing removal from the UK while undergoing treatment for stage five kidney disease, Mrs. Agazie filed a complaint against the university.

Complaint and University Response

According to BBC, Newcastle University reimbursed Mrs. Agazie £13,285, waived rent arrears, and awarded her £5,000 for distress and inconvenience.

However, the university found no evidence to support parts of her complaint about her treatment.

The university stated that all complaints are "investigated thoroughly," and fee reimbursement is a possible outcome.

Financial Communication Issues

Mrs. Agazie claimed her PhD supervisor promised funding that did not materialize, leading to her inability to pay fees and subsequent threat of removal from the UK.

Expressing hope that other international students can learn from her experience and demand fair treatment, Mrs. Agazie aims to remain in the UK for her "critical care."

She has applied for leave to remain under compassionate medical grounds for herself, her husband, and their son, citing the lack of access to high-quality healthcare for her condition in Nigeria.

