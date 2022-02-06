Renata Ri’s biography: age, height, birthday, zodiac sign, real name

Who is Renata Ri? She is a Russian-based Instagram star, model, TikToker, and social media influencer whose fame skyrocketed following her posts on social media platforms. She often uploads her sizzling photos, lip-sync, travel, and challenge videos across social media platforms.

The famous TikTok star posing for a photo. Photo: @renatarrii

Source: Instagram

What is Riwww from TikTok's real name? Her real name is Renata Valliulina. Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name: Renata Valliulina

Renata Valliulina Nickname: Renata Ri

Renata Ri Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11 February 2003

11 February 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia Current residence: Los Angeles, California, Unites States

Los Angeles, California, Unites States Nationality : Russian

: Russian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Agnosticism

Agnosticism Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-34

34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-61-86

86-61-86 Hair colour: Red

Red Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Instagram star, TikToker, social media influencer

Instagram star, TikToker, social media influencer Net worth: $600,000 - $650,000

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Renata Ri's biography

The famous social media star was born in Russia as Renata Valliulina. She grew up in a middle-class family and moved out of the house at 14. Her father is Muslim.

When she was young, Valliulina spent 9 years in ballet before an injury stopped her progress in that sphere. She also attended a music school, learning to sing, as well as play drums, ukulele and piano.

Ri graduated early from an orthodox school, where she was often bullied. In an interview, she admitted she used to lie about her age when she was underage to get into clubs and hang out with older guys.

What is Renata Ri's nationality?

The social media influencer is a Russian national, but she recently moved to the United States.

The social media star posing for a photo while sitting on the road. Photo: @renatarrii

Source: Instagram

When is Renata Ri's birthday?

She was born on 11 February 2003. What is Renata Ri's zodiac? According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is Renata Ri?

The Instagram star is 19 years old as of 2022.

Rise to stardom

Renata has been interested in modelling since childhood. When she was 8, Ri scored her first gig acting in a small commercial. At 12, she made a decision to seriously devote herself to the industry, despite the initial protests of her father. Since age 14, she has been a model, frequently featuring in lingerie.

The social media star uploaded her first post in 2015 on her old Instagram account @ri.www. It has since been wiped but still has 1.9 million followers.

She has since uploaded modelling photos and travel documentaries on the platform amassing a sizeable following of 1.2 million followers. Her Instagram handle is @renatarrii.

Aside from Instagram, Ri has also become a sought-after personality on TikTok with a fanbase of 13.5 million followers and over 480 million likes. She often uploads lip-sync and challenge related videos on the platform. Her TikTok handle is @riwww.

She recently ventured into YouTube, releasing her first video on 5 February 2022. Prior to her emergence on the English-speaking social media stage, she used to have a Russian channel, but it no longer exists.

Away from social media, the Instagram star has also been a brand ambassador for various brands, including the Grafea Women's Backpacks.

Renata Valliulina's racial controversy

The Russian social media star recently landed in a hot mess after her interview clips went viral. In the clip, Ri is heard saying ugly black men after the interviewer questioned her about her relationship status.

I travelled for a year. There were only ugly black men.

The Russian Instagram star taking a mirror photo. Photo: @renatarrii

Source: Instagram

Her disappointed fans took to social media to slam Renata for making racial comments. However, she later claimed that that was not what she meant as the translator did a poor job. While the backlash seemed to grow on and on, she addressed,

I would do a live to address this, but my English is not excellent, and this is a sensitive topic, so I wouldn't want to say anything in an incorrect matter. Whoever translated this interview did an inferior job. In the Russian language, with the proper context, I was saying that I was stranded in a foreign country surrounded by foreigners far from my home.

Nowhere did I say anyone was ugly, nor did I ever mention anything about people from a specific race being ugly.

Even though she addressed the matter, her Russian fans did not agree with her, as they claimed they heard her make the racist comment. Another Russian, however, claimed that Ri used the N-word and not the racial word.

As the allegations grew day by day, Ri could not take it anymore. Therefore she decided to issue an apology saying,

I am sorry for what I said, and there is no excuse for it. I was being sarcastic in that interview. I know what it's like to be hated for my nationality, and I would never be racist towards anyone.

Renata Ri's measurements

Renata Ri's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, her weight is 128 pounds or 58 kilograms, and her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 centimetres. She has long brown hair hazel eyes.

Ri posing for a photo in a cute marron sweater. Photo: @renatarrii

Source: Instagram

How much is Renata Ri worth?

No verified sources state how much the social media star is worth. According to Celebs Life Reel, she has an estimated net worth of between $600,000 - $650,000.

Renata Valliulina, famously known as Renata Ri, is a Russian sought-after national who is passionate about her career. She has been a model since 12 years old.

READ ALSO: Andrew Gray's biography: age, height, birthday, partner, net worth

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Andrew Gray. Gray is an American writer, producer and actor best known for appearing on Bling Empire and Power Rangers Megaforce TV series.

How old is Andrew Gray? The actor was born on 4 February 1987. Therefore, as of 2022, he is 35 years old. So who is Andrew Gray when the cameras are off? Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal details.

Source: Legit.ng