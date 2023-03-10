Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state, says he will proffer a solution to the menace of Agberos (touts) in the state if elected.

He made this promise on Thursday, March 9, at an event organised by the ‘Obidient Movement’ in Ikeja GRA Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour, at the event, also dismissed rumours that he is not of Yoruba origin and does not understand nor speak the language like the indigenous people.

He noted that these rumours were schemes used by his political opponents to instigate ethnic divide and clash across the state.

Rhodes-Vivour reiterated that he was on a mission to salvage the problems of Lagosians and also put a stop to the operations of ‘agberos’ in the state to free the people from their wrath and unlawful activities.

The Labour Party bannerman also assured Lagosians that his administration would offer and provide employable skills to young people to tackle the state's youth unemployment problem.

According to Daily Trust, he said:

“They want jobs, so we are going to ensure that we give them employability skills and domicile these skills at the local governments.”

He further promised to transform the educational and healthcare system in Lagos state as well as improve the environmental and infrastructural state of Lagos.

Rhodes-Vivour urged his supporters to remain calm and steadfast in defending their votes in case of any intimidation and harassment from electoral saboteurs.

