In a surprising turn of events, a campaign rally in Edo State has become the center of online debate

A video featuring a gaffe by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, has gone viral

The incident has raised questions about his readiness for leadership just weeks before the election

A video capturing a campaign gaffe by Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Edo State, has gone viral, igniting widespread discussion on social media. The incident occurred during a rally at Ovia North Local Government Area on Thursday.

In the video, which began trending on Saturday, Okpebholo mistakenly told the crowd, “We’re going to provide you with insecurity.”

Standing beside him on the podium, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo-North and a former governor of the state, quickly signaled to Okpebholo, may have prompted him to correct his statement.

Mistake from APC governorship candidate

The blunder has sparked a flurry of online commentary. Some have questioned Okpebholo’s readiness for leadership, while others have dismissed the incident as a minor slip of the tongue.

As of now, neither the APC nor Okpebholo’s campaign team has issued a response to the incident.

The governorship election, set for September 21, will see Okpebholo facing off against 16 other candidates, including Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.

Judgement on Edo primary election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had dismissed an appeal filed by Arthur Esene and Anselm Ojezua, governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, seeking to disqualify the party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, from the upcoming September 21 governorship election.

In the appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/863/2024, Esene and Ojezua challenged the April 17 judgment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed their suit as “statute barred.”

The plaintiffs had alleged that Ighodalo forged his voter’s card, a claim Justice Omotosho ruled they failed to prove. He also noted that the “non-possession of a voter’s card did not constitute a disqualifying factor under the Constitution and the Electoral Act.”

