The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has corroborated the notion that the 2023 general elections had some flaws

Adamu, however, stated that despite the flaws, the ruling party deserved to win the presidential election and majority seats in the National Assembly

The former governor of Nasarawa state stated categorically that there are no perfect elections across the globe

FCT, Abuja - On Monday evening, March 13, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, admitted that the conduct of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly poll was not ‘perfect.’

The Punch reports that Adamu made the statement while speaking at the APC National Working Committee conversation with the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and members-elect of the National Assembly.

According to the report, the closed-door meeting commenced at about 2.48 pm and was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Adamu said:

“It is fair and honourable to admit that the February 25 elections were not perfect. We did not set out to conduct perfect elections.”

We’re working on leadership sharing formula, Adamu tells lawmakers-elect

The Cable reports that Adamu told the lawmakers-elect that the party is working on a “sharing formula” of leadership positions in the National Assembly.

He said the party should avoid what happened in 2015 when some APC lawmakers rebelled against the recommended leaders.

The APC chairman said members-elect have the right to seek positions in the assembly, but it should not cause a rift in the party.

Shettima, Adamu meet APC lawmakers-elect in Abuja

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Shettima and Adamu met with APC lawmakers-elect on Monday, March 13.

At the meeting, Shettima said president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has no favourite candidates for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

He also charged the lawmakers to go to their constituencies and worked for the party’s victory in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

