The U.S. State Department congratulated Nigerians for the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections

The executive department of the U.S. federal government also congratulated president-elect, Bola Tinubu

The state department, however, noted that it is aware of complaints about how the election was conducted

FCT, Abuja - The United States on Wednesday, March 15, congratulated Nigeria on the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections while calling for calm amid accusations of voter fraud and concerns over technical glitches.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the February 25 presidential contest winner.

Price expressed concerns about the frustrations of Nigerians about the conduct of the elections. Photo credit: U.S. Department of State

Vanguard reports that State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement:

“The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria, president-elect Tinubu and all the political leaders. This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy.

“We understand that many Nigerians and some of the parties have expressed frustration about how the process was conducted.

“Nigerians are clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral process. We call on all parties to refrain from violence or inflammatory rhetoric at this critical time.”

