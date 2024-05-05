The Lagos state government has decided to facilitate the relocation of apprehended squatters back to their states of origin

The Lagos state government has disclosed its plans to relocate more than half of the busted squatters to their home states.

The government noted that allowing their stay in the state without any trajectory or survival means would pose a major security risk to the community.

The Lagos government has reiterated its commitment to keep ensuring the safety of its indigenes

Source: Twitter

The authority apprehended 450 squatters, of whom 371 pleaded to be helped with transportation back to their states of birth.

The government attributed the ransacking and demolition of the illegal under-bridge structures as a consequence of the indiscriminate inflow of migrants.

This is made known by the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, on Sunday, May 5.

He said some of the apprehended squatters, who reportedly pay N250 thousand per annum for the illicit apartment, have been identified to be needing medical attention and would be availed one as deemed appropriate.

Omotosho said:

"The ceaseless influx of miscreants, beggars, and the destitute onto Lagos streets has raised fears of insecurity of lives and property. This is unacceptable. As part of the exercise, 450 miscreants were rescued over the weekend. Of the lot, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos; 79 have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell"

The commissioner reiterates the government's unwavering commitment to keep exploring all possible means to provide necessary safety for the indigenes.

Source: Legit.ng