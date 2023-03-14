Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has cleared the air on ignoring the INEC's certificate of Return and lobbying for the chief of staff job

Gbajabiamila disclosed he didn't collect the certificate because he was busy campaigning for the ruling party in Lagos state

The federal lawmaker however dismissed claims that he is working hard in the party to get the position of the chief of staff to president-elect Bola Tinubu

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed the real reason why he did not collect the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s certificate of return.

The lawmaker disclosed that he did not collect the certificate because he was busy working and campaigning for the All Progressives Congress in Lagos state, Leadership report confirmed on Tuesday, March 14.

Gbajabiamila opens up on being Tinubu's Tinubu’s Chief of Staff. Photo credit: Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

He made this disclosure to State House correspondents, on Monday, March 13, after a meeting of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the party’s lawmakers elect.

Gbajabiamila denies lobbying to be Tinubu’s Chief of Staff

Gbajabiamila, however, dismissed insinuations he is being considered as chief of staff to the president-elect Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lawmaker denied plans to abandon legislative duties to lobby for appointment as Chief of Staff to Tinubu, Vanguard report added.

He said,

“I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing. All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate of return and for that reason, somebody conjectured that I must be in line for the office because I didn’t care about my mandate.”

10th NASS: Tinubu, Adamu opens up on APC’s leadership sharing formula for lawmakers-elect

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has revealed the next move of the party.

Adamu made a fresh revelation at a meeting with the lawmakers-elect on Monday, March 13, at the Aso Rock villa in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Adamu said the leadership of the party in collaboration with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president-elect, is working on a “sharing formula” of leadership positions in the national assembly.

Tinubu's Presidency: President-elect meets lawmakers-elect, important details emerge

President-elect Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet with the senators and house of representatives members-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, March 13.

According to The Punch, some elected lawmakers were spotted in town ahead of the meeting, while others confirmed they would attend.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan was among those seen at the country's capital on Sunday, March 13.

Source: Legit.ng