On Monday, March 13, vice president-elect Kashim Shettima and APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu met with the lawmakers-elect

Adamu, during the meeting, disclosed that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu is working on the sharing formula of the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly

The APC leader urged the lawmakers-elect to seek positions in the Assembly but should do so peacefully within the party

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has revealed the next move of the party.

Adamu made a fresh revelation at a meeting with the lawmakers-elect on Monday, March 13, at the Aso Rock villa in Abuja.

Adamu speaks on plans for lawmakers-elect. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's plan for lawmakers-elect revealed

Speaking at the meeting, Adamu said the leadership of the party in collaboration with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president-elect, is working on a “sharing formula” of leadership positions in the National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adamu said the party should avoid what happened in 2015, a report by The Cable confirmed.

Adamu tasks lawmakers-elect

The APC chairman said members-elect have the right to seek positions in the Assembly but it should not cause a rift in the party.

“People have the right to struggle for positions of leadership for which they believe they are eminently qualified,” Adamu said.

2023 election: Obi opens up on motive towards Tinubu after loss at presidential polls

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's (LP) presidential bannerman at the just-concluded presidential polls, has revealed his true motive towards his counterpart and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Obi, during an interview on a live telecast on Monday, March 13, disclosed that he has nothing against his rival Tinubu.

He, however, noted that he had a problem with the electoral process of the presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Presidential election: Group berates US govt’s stance on exercise

In another development, the Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy has criticised the United States government for congratulating the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to the group, the US government should have waited for the courts to decide before congratulating the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate.

Ifeanyi Okechukwu, the group's spokesman, said the electoral commission failed to upload results from polling units in real-time as stipulated by law; hence the exercise was flawed.

Source: Legit.ng