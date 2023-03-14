The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he is surprised he did not gather all the votes in Anambra, his home state

Obi also debunked the claim that he rigged elections in some parts of the southeast region of Nigeria during the 2023 presidential poll

According to the former governor, he also won in Aso Rock - the seat of power - where he had no influence or machinery to work in his favour

Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party has said that he is surprised he did not win the 2023 presidential election in Anambra state by 100 per cent.

Speaking on Arise Television interview on Monday, March 13, the former governor of Anambra state said he was confident that his people were 100 per cent behind his ambition to become Nigeria's president.

Peter Obi has denied claims making round that he rigged elections in some parts of the southeast region. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

He said:

"If you want to know whether I will get 95 per cent in Anambra state, come and go to Anambra state with me, I don't need police.

"When I come out, you will see the reaction of the people. In fact, I am actually surprised I didn't get 100 per cent. I am telling you because I don't know who will be voting against me in Anambra state."

Peter Obi's Labour Party garnered a total of 584,621 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) tagged along with 9,036; 7,388 and 5,111 votes respectively.

Announcing the resulting Awka, Anambra state's capital city, Professor Nnenna Otti, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who served as the Anambra State Collation Officer said:

“The total number of registered voters is 2,536,156, and accredited voters are 628,590."

At the end of the election, Anambra State had the total valid votes of 613,861 while void votes were 10,751 and the total votes cast were 624,612.

Speaking further at the interview monitored by Legit, Peter Obi debunked the claim that he and his party rigged the election in his areas of strength, the southeast.

He said he is known in the southeast and all over the country know him and for what he stands for.

He added:

"In the southeast, it is a similar situation, people know me, people know what I stand for, people know I have kept my promises. People know I've kept to what I have said.

"It is a simple thing, people go about and say, oh! he got votes in Lagos because of the Igbos, and I ask how many Igbos live in Lagos? I got more votes from indigenes in Lagos than those who you can call visitors. Are the Igbos in Nasarawa, are the Igbos in Plateau, are the Igbos in Abuja.

"In Rivers, where you know that the governor came out against me and everything, I still... If the real votes of Rivers were counted, Reuben, I won. I had over 50 something per cent of the vote.

"The other two parties were sharing the others."

Winning at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Further debunking claims that he had enough machinery to rig the elections in various locations, Obi said he won at the Presidential Villa which he did not have access to as an ordinary citizen.

He said:

"I won in Aso rock, will you say it is rigging? Which machinery do I have to rig? I have no councillor, I have no local government chairman, I am not in control of political apparatus, I don't even know any DPO.

"Which machineries do I have to rig, they are the ones who do this and what they are doing is what I am trying to change."

