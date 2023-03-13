Peter Obi of the Labour Party is convinced the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu is not the winner of the 2023 presidential election

According to the former governor of Anambra state, did not win the election because he did not win the people

Obi who has vowed to challenge the election victory of Tinubu insisted the people's mandate prevailed in the poll over INEC's declaration

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi made a fresh revelation about the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the February 25 election.

Obi on Monday, March 13, said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong in declaring Tinubu the winner because he did not win the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Peter Obi says Tinubu did not 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Who won the 2023 election? Obi reveals

Obi who spoke on Arise Television breakfast programme, said Tinubu did not win the election, explaining that winning the election is about winning the people and not just being declared president-elect, a report by THE SUN newspaper confirmed.

Obi sends message to INEC

He called on INEC to allow him and his team access to electoral material used in declaring Tinubu president-elect, explaining that they are challenging the process by which they arrive at the declaration.

"Wike worked against me": Peter Obi claims he secured over 50% votes in Rivers state during presidential poll

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has said that he garnered over 50 percent of the votes from Rivers state but was cheated out during the Saturday, February 25 poll.

Obi while responding to questions on Arise Television on Monday, March 13, said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state worked against his presidential ambition.

The former governor of Anambra state during the interview monitored by Legit.ng debunked claims that most people who voted for him during the 2023 presidential poll were of Igbo descent.

Court orders INEC to upload results from polling units to IReV

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered INEC to electronically upload the results of the March 11 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Lagos state from the polling units to the IReV.

Justice Peter Lifu granted the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by the Labour Party, its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and 40 others.

The plaintiffs had sought an order of Mandamus to compel INEC to obey the Electoral Act and its guidelines for conducting the elections.

