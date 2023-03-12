Anambra state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has reacted to calls by the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for people of the state to vote massively for his party’s House of Assembly candidates.

Obi had on Friday, March 10, met with national and state assembly candidates of Labour Party in Anambra, where he urged the assembly candidates to work harmoniously with Soludo after their victory, and subsequent swearing-in.

Legit.mg's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that Obi, during the said meeting with the newly elected lawmakers, reiterated that Soludo remained his brother, and that the governor should not fear being impeached by Labour Party dominated assembly.

But the governor, speaking through his press secretary, Christian Aburime, on Saturday, March 11, averred that Obi's call was rather deceptive, inappropriate and meant to lay landmines for Soludo.

He said:

“That call was meant to deceive Anambra people. Obi can not be talking about development in Anambra, and also be talking about asking Anambra people to elect lawmakers from opposition party to work with Soludo.

“Obi worked with a legislature that was dominated by lawmakers from the PDP, when he first came in as governor, and he knew that it was not easy for him.

“He even suffered impeachment because of that. We hope it is not the same thing he wants to set Soludo up for. You cannot be talking about development, and at the same time, talking of electing opposition politicians into the House of Assembly. It is not done - it is deceit.

"Anambra people, especially APGA, supported Obi during the presidential election, and besides, Soludo refused to interfere as the people trooped out to vote for Labour Party.

“We have voted Labour Party in the presidential election, but for the House of Assembly election, we are voting APGA, and we want Anambra people to know it.”

