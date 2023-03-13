The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has suggested that Nigeria needs to put a peg retirement of politicians across the country to a certain age.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television Obi said it is important for the country to have a certain retirement age for its politicians.

Peter Obi has called for a retirement age for Nigerian politicians. Photo: Peter Obi, PDP, APC

Source: Facebook

In the interview which was monitored by Legit.ng, the former governor of Anambra state said the task to govern a country such as Nigeria should not be left in the hands of old people.

Obi said this while responding to questions on the youthfulness of the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who just turned 40.

One of the presenters had informed Obi that there are concerns over Rhodes-Vivour's age and lack of experience on issues of governance and politics in Nigeria.

His words:

"It is laughable.

"If we can retire bishops at 70 years, professors and teachers at the age of 70, left for me, I will say it is time we put a retirement age on politics and for politicians."

The former Anambra state governor added that 40 years is the age at which people have the needed energy to get involved in governance especially in a diverse polity like Nigeria's.

He also noted that he started campaigning for his governorship election in Anambra state at the age of 39 and became a govenror at about three years after.

Obi noted that there is nothing wrong with young people seeking elective positions across the country because they have the right zeal and energy required for the task.

Source: Legit.ng