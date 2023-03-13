Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been accused of working against the presidential ambition of Peter Obi

The allegation against Governor Wike was made by the Labour Party's flag bearer himself on Monday, March 13

Obi said he got over 50 per cent of the votes cast on Saturday, February 25, from the real results of the 2023 presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has said that he garnered over 50 per cent of the votes from Rivers state but was cheated out during the Saturday, February 25 poll.

Obi while responding to questions on Arise Television on Monday, March 13, said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state worked against his presidential ambition.

Peter Obi has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of working against his presidential ambition. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra state during the interview monitored by Legit.ng debunked claims that most people who voted for him during the 2023 presidential poll were of Igbo descent.

He said the election and the support he garnered throughout the period of the election is evidence that Nigerians of all tribes, ethnicity and religion are tired of the corrupt system of governance across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

"In the southeast, it is a similar situation, people know me, people know what I stand for, people know I have kept my promises. People know I've kept to what I have said.

"It is a simple thing, people go about and say, oh! he got votes in Lagos because of the Igbos, and I ask how many Igbos live in Lagos? I got more votes from indigenes in Lagos than those who you can call visitors.

"Are the Igbos in Nasarawa, are the Igbos in Plateau, are the Igbos in Abuja?

"In Rivers, where you know that the governor came out against me and everything, I still... If the real votes of Rivers were counted, Reuben, I won. I had over 50 something per cent of the vote.

"The other two parties were sharing the others."

Peter Obi reacts to claim that Tinubu's victory is God's will for Nigerians

The emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect is not the will of God, Peter Obi of the Labour Party has said.

The flag bearer of the Labour Party made this claim during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, March 13.

Obi urged Nigerian politicians and the elite class to quit using the name of God while trying to carry out their illegalities against the citizens.

Presidential Poll: PDP Demands Resignation of Mahmood Yakubu as INEC Chair, Asks SSS, IGP to Initiate Arrest

Meanwhile, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been asked to resign.

The call was made to Yakubu by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, March 10.

The PDP alleged that Yakubu's action during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections is injurious to the integrity of the electoral commission and an unpardonable assault on the credibility of Nigeria's electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng