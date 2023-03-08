The United Nations say women are under-represented in leading positions in most countries across the world

A corrupt and patronage-based political system has made it difficult for women in Nigeria to achieve new heights in politics

While the situation remains difficult, some women are bracing the odds and making a name for themselves in the male-dominated political parties

FCT, Abuja - A total of thirteen women have been elected as lawmakers in the House of Representatives in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

The women have distinguished themselves in various walks of life before venturing into the murky waters of politics.

Princess Nnabuife from Anambra state is one of the 13 women elected into the 10th House of Representatives. Photo credit: YPP

While some are returning lawmakers, others are first-timers in the green chambers.

They are:

1. Prof Lilian Obiageli Orogbu

She is the member-elect for Awka North and South Federal Constituency in Anambra state under the platform of the Labour Party. Before the election, she was the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

2. Princess Chinwe Clara Nnabuife

Princess Nnabufe is the member-elect for Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency in Anambra state under the platform of the Young Progressives Party. A royalty, she is aptly named Adaejiejemba, and with her victory, she has cemented her reputation as a political colossus.

3. Lady Chinwe Maureen Gwacham

Lady Gwacham is the member-elect for the Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency in Anambra state under the All Progressives Grand Alliance platform. Before venturing into politics, Gwacham was widely known as an accomplished businesswoman and a trade economist.

4. Hon. Marie Enenimiete Ebikake

Honourable Ebikake is the member-elect for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency in Bayelsa state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. An experienced politician, she is a former chairman of Brass local government area of the south-south state.

5. Mrs Regina Akume

Mrs Akume is the member-elect for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in Benue under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. Mrs Akume was the state’s First Lady from 1999-2007, when her husband, Dr George Akume, was governor.

6. Hon. Blessing Onyeche Onuh

Hon. Onuh is the member-elect for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency in Benue state under the platform of the APC. She is currently occupying the seat. Although she is the daughter of former Senate President David Mark, she has carved a niched for herself as a formidable politician.

7. Hon. Zainab Gimba

Hon. Gimba is another returning lawmaker who will continue to represent the Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge Federal Constituency in Borno state under the platform of the APC. The 50-year-old politician is currently the chairperson of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians.

8. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Ibori-Suenu is the member-elect for the Ethiope Federal Constituency in Delta state under the platform of the PDP. The daughter of James Ibori, former governor of Delta, defeated Ben Igbakpa, incumbent lawmaker representing the area, in the 2023 polls.

9. Hon. Miriam Odinaka Onuoha

She is another returning lawmaker. The 44-year-old politician currently represents Okigwe North Federal Constituency in Imo state under the APC platform. She will return to the green chambers after her victory in the 2023 National Assembly elections.

10. Hon. Beni Butmak Lar

Hon. Lar is the incumbent House of Reps member representing Langtang North,/Langtang South Constituency in Plateau state. She will be returning to the green chamber for the fifth term. Hon. Lar is also the daughter of a former PDP national chairman, Late Solomon Lar.

11. Hon. Goodhead Boma

The 52-year-old lawmaker is returning to the green chambers to continue representing Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in Rivers state under the platform of the PDP. Hon. Boma is the daughter of the Late Justice Melford Dokubo and a younger sister to freedom fighter Asari Dokubo.

12. Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim

The former First Lady of Yobe is currently representing Damatura/Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa in Constituency in the state under the platform of the APC. The 56-year-old politician is a former minister of state for foreign affairs.

13. Hon. Fatima Talba

Hon. Talba is the member-elect for the Nangere/Potiskum Federal Constituency in Yobe state under the platform of the APC. She had previously occupied the position, and she is now being voted for the second time.

